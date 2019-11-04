Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.57 ($5.32).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

