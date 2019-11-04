Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.50 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5,086.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 51.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.