Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.50 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 410,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,479 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

