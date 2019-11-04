Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $2.42 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00220612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.01380559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123888 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,662,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

