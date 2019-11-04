Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $57.05 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other Bandwidth news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

