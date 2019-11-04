Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $286.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.