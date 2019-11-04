Bank of America Reiterates $21.00 Price Target for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WU. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

