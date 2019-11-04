Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.69.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.37.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.