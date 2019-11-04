Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

