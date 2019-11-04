Barclays Analysts Give Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) a $33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE:ARES opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 145,797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 760,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 65,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

