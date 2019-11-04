Barclays Analysts Give Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) a $105.00 Price Target

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given a $105.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,794. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61. Elastic has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $511,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $2,094,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 771,877 shares of company stock valued at $68,284,244. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

