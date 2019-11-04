Barclays Analysts Give Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) a $28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.79.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,210. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 44.27%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

