Barclays Boosts Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,238.92 ($42.32).

DLN opened at GBX 3,540 ($46.26) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,384.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27).

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($456,552.99). Also, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

