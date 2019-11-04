Barclays Reiterates $52.00 Price Target for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.74.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In related news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,531 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

