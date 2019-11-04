Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

