Baytex Energy’s (BTE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE:BTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $708.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,621,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 388,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,740,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 864,596 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

