BB&T Corp Has $19.21 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

