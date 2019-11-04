BB&T Corp Has $21.78 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $270.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

