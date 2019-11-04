BB&T Corp Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

