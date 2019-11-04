BB&T Corp Has $38.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $38,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

