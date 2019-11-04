BB&T Corp Sells 4,120 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BB&T Corp decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp owned 0.11% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,815. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

MXIM opened at $60.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

