BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

