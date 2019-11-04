BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $226.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $226.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

