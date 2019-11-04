BB&T Securities LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Account Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $142.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $113.42 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.