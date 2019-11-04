BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $62.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.52 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 108.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in BCE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in BCE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 53,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

