BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

