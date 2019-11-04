Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SITE. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $350,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,832 shares of company stock worth $3,657,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.