Berenberg Bank Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.06 ($47.74).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.54 and a 200 day moving average of €40.78. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.