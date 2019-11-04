BEST (NYSE:BEST) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BEST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BEST from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.32. BEST has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $121,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $316,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

