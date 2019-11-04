Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $46.96 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 4.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.04% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $46,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.682 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.