Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.37% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

