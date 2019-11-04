Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.29% of AutoZone worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,156.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,092.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.97 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

