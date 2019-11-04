Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 44,127 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

