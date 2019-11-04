B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $16.00 target price on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 184,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,115. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 10.80%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

