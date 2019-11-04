BidaskClub Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Strong Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 637,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

