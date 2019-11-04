BidaskClub Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Buy

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 288,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

