BidaskClub Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after acquiring an additional 657,595 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,946,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.