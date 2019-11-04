BidaskClub Upgrades Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to “Strong-Buy”

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $107.80. 4,754,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 87.67%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

