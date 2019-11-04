Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BGFV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 38,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,714. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firefly Value Partners LP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

