BIO-TECHNE Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TECH)

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6,323.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 229.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

