Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Biogen stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.43. 1,575,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biogen by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

