BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 15,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

