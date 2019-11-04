Bitcoin Atom Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $697,920.00 and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

