Bitcoin Gold Price Up 4.1% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $148.14 million and $14.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00089697 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Vebitcoin, DSX and C2CX. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00401242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00051641 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002418 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Exrates, Kucoin, C2CX, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Upbit, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitlish, Indodax, Coinone, Graviex, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, DSX, Bitinka, Korbit, BitMarket, Bitfinex, OKEx, Koineks, Crex24, Bithumb, BitFlip, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, TDAX and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.