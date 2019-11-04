Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Volume of $655.19 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $128.57 or 0.01379644 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitrue, Cobinhood and DragonEX. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $655.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00220153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, Indodax, Cobinhood, Koinex, IDAX, Coinbit, CoinZest, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, OKEx, Upbit, MBAex, BigONE, SouthXchange, Bibox, Korbit, Bitkub, Bit-Z, FCoin, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Coinsquare and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.