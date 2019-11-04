BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $97.33 million and $56.35 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

