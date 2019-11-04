bitUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00009356 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $2.55 million and $68.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00220526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.01381030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,926,790 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

