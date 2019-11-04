Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.87 million.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

BDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.91.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

