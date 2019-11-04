Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. Black Hills also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.45 to $3.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.49 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $578,475.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,916 shares of company stock worth $2,243,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.