Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

